Each week in America, we witness more gun violence, suicides, mass shootings and accidents. We need legislative action aimed at reducing gun violence now!

Three things need to be addressed immediately:

1. Background checks are our first line of defense against gun violence — ensuring that someone with a violent past or violent proclivities cannot legally purchase a firearm.

There is a gap in the background checks system that allows private sellers to peddle “long guns” without conducting background checks. Our state legislators must act now to strengthen background checks.

2. Enacting a “lost or stolen gun reporting” law that would require —within 72 hours of discovery — gun owners to report the loss or theft of a firearm to local law enforcement will facilitate better tracking of guns in our communities.

3. In many cases, those who attempt suicide have shown signs to family members and others prior to the act. More than 1,000 Pennsylvanians died by firearm suicide in 2018. The ability to get firearms temporarily removed from loved ones who are showing signs that they might die by suicide or commit other kinds of violence could significantly reduce this number.

Extreme-risk protection orders allow family members to seek to temporarily remove firearms from at-risk individuals. A court — after hearing testimony from both sides —can lawfully suspend an individual’s access to firearms.

For the health and safety of all, our elected officials must lead and take action to prevent senseless gun violence. It is time.

B. David Smith

Manheim Township