An apocryphal quote often attributed incorrectly to Mark Twain goes something like this: “If you don’t read the newspaper, you are uninformed. If you do read the newspaper, you are misinformed.” It’s intended to be funny and truthful.

Strong leaders do not accept everything they read and hear. Some doubt or questioning is OK, but that doubt and questioning will upset and anger some people close to the leader. Why? Because they brought the news to the leader and feel the leader is doubting them, their integrity and their honesty. So leaders must explain their intent and share why they are skeptical to put the messenger at ease.

Leaders need to reassure people by telling them it is the information itself — not them — being questioned. Leaders have been fooled before for wanting to believe something so badly that they let their guard down and got deceived by valid-sounding data that was not factual. They didn’t do their homework, and many paid a high price. We all can learn from their mistakes.

It seems very wise and prudent to check the sources, validity, evidence and authenticity of information as standard procedure before accepting it as truth and using it to make a critical decision.

Jim Collins, author of “Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap ... and Others Don’t,” advises leaders to confront the brutal facts of reality and question and verify the truth of everything they read and hear, so that they only use accurate thinking in their boldest decisions.

Sounds like very valuable advice in these times!

Glenn Ebersole

Lancaster Township