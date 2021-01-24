We have been engaged in a conflict with an insidious disease that doesn’t care who you are. As we are witnessing, it is killing people at an alarming rate. We must take some responsibility for the spread of the virus, because some of us have ignored the simple precautions recommended to help stop this thing.

However, I believe that our elected officials in Washington, D.C., and Harrisburg must also be held accountable for their mismanagement and incompetence in handling this crisis. This has never been more evident than in the bungled rollout of the vaccine.

But no one will take responsibility. Washington blames the problems on the states, and the states point the finger at Washington. The only person with any integrity seems to be Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has criticized the rollout.

Why aren’t our elected officials doing their job and demanding answers and solutions? Oh, that’s right. Some are still fighting over the 2020 election.

Where is the outcry and outrage from the local and national media? They can do investigative reporting when it suits them. Why not now?

If there is a shortage of vaccine, maybe it’s time to expedite the approval of additional vaccines.

If the problem is a lack of medical professionals to give the shots, why not recruit retired doctors and nurses who may be able to assist?

People are getting sick and dying. In our hour of need, the country and the commonwealth need leaders who are problem-solvers, not finger-pointers!

David Brodar

Warwick Township