The delta variant of COVID-19 has the capability to infect children under 12. If your child becomes very ill, then I hope you will get representation and sue the school board, if you are in a district that cowed to the selfish demands of parents who demanded optional masking.

Also, if tracing is available to identify the source of your child’s infection, I hope you sue the family of the spreader, if it was a student who was unmasked because of the “rights” of the anti-mask parents.

When will we all understand that this is an adaptive and deadly virus?

Jim Johnson

Lancaster