I read with dismay Jeff Hawkes’ July 1 article, “Caught in a web of bureaucracy,” on the plight of Jesus Palacios Herrera. Being a taxpayer and well-regarded employee was not enough to return him to Lancaster County to become a legal immigrant. He is stranded in Mexico, unable to be with his family and facing a long wait just to be approved for a new waiver to seek permanent residency.
I hope Congressman Lloyd Smucker and U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey will inform themselves on Herrera’s situation and help to fast-track his legal quest and bring him home to his family in Lancaster County.
Sherry Getz
Washington Boro