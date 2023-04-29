With regard to federal spending (or, for that matter, state spending), it seems to me that every member of every relevant legislative branch who believes that capping government spending is a good idea ought to start with their own salaries and benefits, along with those of their staff.

For example, if U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wants a 1% cap on spending increases, that must include 1% caps on the salaries of every member of those legislative bodies and 1% caps on the salaries of every staff member serving in those legislative branches.

Such caps ought also to include all military cost increases and all infrastructure cost increases. Otherwise, McCarthy is simply saying that everyone else's costs need to be capped, but don’t look in my direction or in the direction of those things I think ought to get more than a 1% increase.

James D. Lawrence

Mount Joy