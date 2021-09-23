To state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman et al.:

Why is it that the Pennsylvania Legislature revels in blowing smoke but not in legislating? Engaging in culture wars to pander to former President Donald Trump and his supporters is of no value to your constituents.

We need action on: making school funding fair; dedicating “dedicated transportation funds” to transportation only (rather than to the Pennsylvania State Police); revising property taxes so that they do not burden homeowners; upgrading combined storm and sewage systems to improve water quality in streams and rivers; funding higher education and state parks; increasing the dog license fee, etc.

Do not try to acquire my personal information from voter registration data while lying about its purpose. It is not your business. Get busy legislating for the people!

Ed Burnap

West Lampeter Township