State Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument wrote the Sept. 25 LNP | LancasterOnline column “Political attacks won’t help Lancaster County students” in response to my Sept. 18 critique of their efforts to dismantle public education (“Lawmakers not working for most county students,” co-authored with Susan Spicka).

They failed, however, to address the fraud and abuse that can come with allowing for-profit entities access to taxpayer dollars. They made no mention of the billions that many view as being wasted on tax credit programs — money that is diverted, with little to no oversight, from our state coffers.

They offered no justification for their dismissal of popular bipartisan legislation to rein in irresponsible taxpayer spending on charter and cybercharter schools.

Then, almost to prove my point about their links to billionaire lobbyists, an employee of the Commonwealth Foundation — which champions Martin’s school choice efforts — published a letter in these pages (“School choice leads to more agency,” Oct. 9). That letter writer happens to help run a for-profit charter school.

A June 28 report by Pennsylvania Spotlight investigated such letters by the Commonwealth Foundation promoting school privatization. It reported: “The Commonwealth Foundation is not a non-partisan think tank. It is heavily funded by billionaire Jeffrey Yass who ... has fought tooth and nail to avoid paying the taxes he owes to fully fund our communities.”

I am just one parent in our community, concerned that our schools are being preyed upon by those with ill intent. I don’t get paid to write letters to the editor or to promote legislation that benefits the haves at the expense of the have-nots. Most people want adequately and fairly funded schools, free and open to all children, with democratically elected and accountable school boards.

And, thankfully, most people are smarter than our lawmakers give them credit for.

Susan Knoll

Lancaster