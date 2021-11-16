I was horrified to learn that the Pennsylvania state Senate recently approved a bill that allows Pennsylvania citizens to carry a loaded firearm, openly or concealed, and without a permit.

This legislation was supported by state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward and by Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a likely candidate for Pennsylvania governor next year. The bill will likely pass the state House of Representatives, with the support and leadership of Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff.

A companion bill also would forbid and punish municipalities that impose rational gun restrictions that exceed state laws.

Our elected officials seem to be oblivious to the extent of gun violence, death and catastrophe. Is it too much to have some reasonable limits in the interest of safety and security, while still honoring the U.S. Constitution?

Thank goodness, Gov. Tom Wolf will likely veto these bills.

Mary Bruce Serene

State College