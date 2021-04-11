Almost every Sunday morning I get together with a group of friends, all of whom are retired. Some are veterans, businessmen, iron workers, utility workers and municipal workers. We discuss various topics from politics to sports. Some of the discussions are very lively, as each person has his own particular thoughts about certain topics.

Each person is very adamant about their opinion and expresses it passionately. However, when the meeting is over, we are all still friends, as each person respects the others’ positions.

I’m sure there are groups like ours throughout this great country. The politicians in Washington, D.C., could learn from these groups. They should be able to discuss issues, respect each other’s positions and then come together to reach some consensus that benefits the American people. That is what they were sent to Washington to do — not to cater to lobbyists, special interests and Big Tech.

I’m fearful that this administration will simply push through its agenda, regardless of the consequences and without the input from the other side. This administration, in my view, also injects race into almost every topic, which causes more divisiveness. I’m fearful that if this trend continues, then America will not be able to recover and China will pass us as the most powerful nation.

God bless us all.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township