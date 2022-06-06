Ban assault-style rifles in the United States. Not just their sale. Make their ownership a felony! I believe that they have no place in our civilian population.

There are “only” about 20 million assault-style rifles in the United States, a fraction of the estimated 400 million guns in the country.

In the 1980s, fewer than 20% of gun massacres in which six or more victims were killed involved assault weapons, according to a Columbia University researcher. Now, that same research finds that assault weapons account for more like 67% of gun massacres with six or more deaths. That seems unlikely to change.

While the vast majority of gun killings do not involve assault-style rifles, the worst killing incidents do. In the aftermath of each mass shooting, the focus is quickly shifted to the behavior of law enforcement, mental health issues or almost anything else in order to redirect blame for the killings.

Those are important issues. But the root problem is that we own way too many guns and they are way too easy to obtain when someone wants to cause people harm.

To solve the root problem, we must elect lawmakers who have the guts to stand up to gun manufacturers’ horrendous marketing strategies and the National Rifle Association’s legendary lobbying machine.

Our lawmakers must vote to ban assault-style rifles and to buy back those that are already in the hands of our citizens. States alone cannot accomplish this, because the resulting patchwork of laws would simply continue to allow interstate weapons trafficking.

Congress must act!

William Stine

East Hempfield Township