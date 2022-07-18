The U.S. Supreme Court has gutted the Environmental Protection Agency’s broad power to protect the environment and stem further climate disaster. Any national transition from coal-fired power plants to renewable energy is now Congress’ domain, said the court’s conservative majority.

Climate-change deniers in Congress have already blocked large-scale, pro-climate proposals. But The New York Times reported last year that a majority of registered voters in the Democratic and Republican parties support proposals to fight climate change, including many pushed by President Joe Biden.

The decarbonization movement is already underway. Economics and environmental policy, fueled by popular support, are driving it.

United States coal plants have already retired about 30% of their generating capacity since 2010, reports the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Meanwhile, the U.S. electric car market is forecast to grow more than 25% between 2021 and 2028, states the research group Fortune Business Insights.

Oil refineries are also tanking, with five in the U.S. shutting down in the past two years. As the world pivots from coal and oil, investors won’t risk upgrading fossil fuel plants or building new ones that are apt to have a limited shelf life.

Yet emissions are still trending toward climate rampage. So, lawmakers, what can people say now? Get real? Get ahead of the curve this time?

We don’t have many more times to get it right.

Jon Rutter

Lancaster Township