Dear U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and state Sen. Scott Martin:

I’d like to share a scenario with you that I pray never happens. Imagine yourself and your wife standing outside the school that your child attends. You’ve been informed that there is an active shooter in the school, and both of you frantically wait for any news and the sight of your child exiting the building safe and sound. As you wait with many other frightened parents, children begin to come out and run into the arms of parents who are thankful they are safe. You squeeze your wife’s hand and pray for the sight of your child. Your heart rate begins to race and breathing becomes difficult. You are entering the realm of panic.

Are your hearts racing? They should be. You and I can’t imagine the fear and sheer, unthinkable panic that many parents in our country have faced, time and time and time and time again.

All this said, you have the ability and responsibility to put forth legislation to eliminate the sale of weapons and ammunition that are designed for — and only for — the military. You have the opportunity to fulfill your most sacred oath: to keep the citizens of Pennsylvania safe, especially our most vulnerable — our children.

I know what you may be thinking. If you were to propose such legislation, you would lose the next election. You may be right. The gun “culture” that certainly supported you would call you a traitor. But are not such moments worth losing? You would know that you did the right thing for so many.

Do the right thing!

Tim Mackey

Lancaster