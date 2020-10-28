I am surprised we don’t hear more from politicians about cracking down on illegal harassing phone calls, many of which come from robots.

I and most people I interact with deal with this harassment multiple times on a daily basis. I have complained to the Federal Communications Commission, as have many others, but it hasn’t done much.

I cannot understand how, in this day and age, with computers running the phone systems, the phone companies can’t get to the bottom of who is making these illegal calls. Someone is paying them for a phone number and using it to make thousands of calls. Trust me, they can figure it out!

We need to pressure politicians to threaten phone companies with fines for allowing this and making money off of it, as well. They need to crack down.

I’m sick of the robots.

Josh Pfarr

Lancaster