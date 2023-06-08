Tuesday night, another senseless shooting took place. This time, it took two lives at a high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia. It prompted the mayor of that city to ask, “Is nothing sacred any longer?”

Where are the actions from our elected officials? Certainly, they are not doing their jobs. Their inaction means they are shirking their responsibility to ensure the safety of those they are supposed to protect.

Instead, they hide behind the rights of gun owners, prioritizing them over the safety of the population for which they are responsible.

These so-called officials must be held accountable for denying us the basic safety to which we are entitled. The preamble of the U.S. Constitution clearly states, “insure domestic Tranquility.”

Jack Enco

Warwick Township