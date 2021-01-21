What happened to government of the people, by the people, for the people? When did it become a government for the lawmakers who seem only to be serving themselves?

The finger I am pointing is at both the Republicans and Democrats. These lawmakers are playing politics with the lives of millions of people. They don’t have to worry about losing a job because a business shuts its doors. They will not face an eviction because of not receiving a paycheck. They will continue to collect their large salary and many perks and benefits. They will not feel our pain.

It’s time that these so-called adults grow up, stop acting like spoiled, entitled brats and do what is best for the United States — not their selfish interests. And this applies not just to the situation that we face in this country today, but the years of bickering and playing politics with any number of issues and laws that Congress deals with at any given time.

The divisive nature of our government does not set a good example for the rest of the country. Either do your jobs and serve the citizens of this nation or let us elect officials who will serve us, and not themselves.

David W. Greiner

Lancaster