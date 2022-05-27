In my view, it’s no coincidence that on the same day 19 children and two teachers were murdered at an elementary school in Texas, the Pennsylvania Legislature advanced a bill from the Senate Education Committee (state House Bill 972) banning transgender kids from competing in sports.

“In my view” is a phrase that the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors like to insert into letters to the editor — I suppose to indicate that what’s being stated is opinion and not fact.

In my view, this shouldn’t be necessary.

It’s sad, in my view, that it is.

In my view, the state legislators’ claim that HB 972 is about safety and fairness is disingenuous at best.

If these legislators cared about safety and fairness, they would, in my view, work to advance popular measures like universal background checks.

If these legislators cared about safety, they would know that guns are now the leading cause of death among children and adolescents.

That’s a tragic, stunning fact — in my view.

In my view, if these legislators cared about safety and fairness, they would know that transgender kids are at elevated risk of suicide and physical violence.

These legislators, in my view, should be working on issues that unite us, like gun control and climate change.

They would rather, in my view, divide us.

Because, in my view, they only care about their political power.

In my view, this is nihilism masquerading as “values.”

In my view, they have abdicated their responsibility to protect our kids.

In my view, it’s time to take off the mask.

Erik Anderson

Lancaster

Editor’s note: This letter mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255.

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LBGTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help/