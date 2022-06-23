For four months our attention has been focused on Russian war crimes in Ukraine — the targeting of civilians and continuous bombing of schools, hospitals and neighborhoods. The courage of the Ukrainian people astounds us. Who among us would not, if we could, end this war?

Yet for seven years tactics we recognize as war crimes in Ukraine have been employed by Saudi Arabia — with our help — against the civilians of Yemen. This is being done without Congress’ authority, contrary to the U.S. Constitution’s checks and balances.

Before the April 1 ceasefire, which continues to hold, Saudis targeted civilians and imposed an embargo on food, fuel and humanitarian aid, creating one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

Saudi air power has done the bombing and enforced the embargo; the United States has maintained those Saudi bombers. Without our support, they would no longer fly.

If we seize this moment, we can prevent Saudi Arabia from renewing its war against Yemeni civilians. A bipartisan group of congressional representatives has introduced a Yemen War Powers Resolution (House Joint Resolution 87), which would prevent this, or any, U.S. president from providing military support to this war effort without the approval of Congress.

We can’t end the criminal war on civilians in Ukraine, but we can end the criminal war on civilians in Yemen.

Members of Congress must show some courage and reassert their war powers. Contact U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and ask them to support the Yemen War Powers Resolution.

Christine Crocamo

West Hempfield Township