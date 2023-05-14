Recently, Col. Christopher Paris, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, lamented that only 1,000 people applied to become a state trooper in 2022. It wasn’t that long ago that there were 10,000 applicants per year.

Also, Manheim Township Chief Thomas Rudzinski noted that only about 40 people took the test to apply for a position in the police department, whereas there used to be 400 or more applicants.

This is a very disturbing trend, and I put the blame on politicians, progressive prosecutors and especially the media.

Ever since the George Floyd tragedy in 2020, the police have been vilified and cast as nothing but racist. Almost every time an incident occurs, the headlines are, “White police officer shoots Black man.”

There have been numerous calls to defund the police, and now we are seeing the effects of these actions. Police officers are retiring in record numbers or leaving law enforcement for other employment. And, sadly, some are taking their own lives.

However, the media seem not to be very concerned about the mental health of law enforcement officers. Instead, the media appear to be more concerned with the mental health of those in the LGBQT+ community, as evidenced by LNP | LancasterOnline’s numerous articles and editorials concerning those issues.

With summer approaching and the lack of officers throughout this country, I fear more incidents of roving gangs of youths creating mayhem, destroying property and attacking civilians. Incidents like the attack on a couple in downtown Chicago last month will spread across the country. And, once again, the police will be blamed for not reacting. God help us all.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township

