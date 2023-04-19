“The idea of indicting a former president of the United States is deeply troubling to me as it is to tens of millions of Americans,” Republican former Vice President Mike Pence said recently in support of former President Donald Trump.

And the idea of letting a former president get away with trying to overthrow a fair and legal election and destroy a great democracy is deeply troubling to myself and tens of millions of other Americans.

Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy termed Trump’s indictment in Manhattan “an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance.”

And McCarthy adamantly refuses to pass gun laws to help people avoid being shot dead at grocery stores, schools, hospitals, parades, malls, bike trails, nightclubs, places of worship and Walmarts as he pursues the political votes of all gun worshipers.

Thanks to Republicans saturating our country with guns, I’m thinking of getting my own pistol. And if things get worse, I guess I’ll have to invest in some body armor, too. There have been 165 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

If Trump broke the law, he needs to be locked up. And guns need to be collected and melted into cell bars for Trump and his partners in crime.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon