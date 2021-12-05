As someone who has been a critic of the Lancaster city administration in the past, I must commend city officials on their recent decision to contest the federal lawsuit that was filed two years ago by Jessica Lopez.

As a retired police officer who was sued twice in my career, once for $12 million and the second time for $300,000, I can empathize with Lancaster city police Lt. Nathan Nickel. Fortunately, my municipality saw how frivolous those lawsuits were and fought them. The lawsuits were thrown out; however, the municipality still had to pay lawyer fees.

It is time these municipalities and insurance companies get together and fight frivolous lawsuits instead of looking at them in terms of dollars and cents and settling. Maybe then the lawyers who take these cases will realize they can’t win and will not even file, thus opening the court system for cases that really matter. And if a frivolous lawsuit is filed and eventually thrown out, or if the defendant is acquitted, then the municipality should go after the plaintiff’s lawyers to recoup its legal fees.

This is not to say that some cases don't have merit, and people should sue, because I realize there are some bad police officers out there. But in my view, most of these lawsuits are frivolous and should be vigorously contested.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township