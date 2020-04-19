Kudos to emergency medical services, fire and police dispatchers.

Having “cabin fever” and passing time listening to fire and EMS dispatches, I have gained the greatest admiration and respect for the men and women at Lancaster County Community-Wide Communications, as well as other 911 call centers throughout the region.

Although this is a very stressful assignment, the voices remain calm, cool and clear, no matter what the situation they are dispatching. I was an emergency backup dispatcher and the voice of KGH 277 & KGC 755 in the early 1970s. The stress on the other side of the hotline/red phone was unbelievable when the caller was asked, “Fire department, what’s your emergency?”

So when we thank the emergency workers, fire, police, EMS, please include the 911 dispatchers. They are the beginning of all dispatches, emergency and other.

Thank you for your dedicated and professional services.

Ed Knight

retired assistant fire marshal

Lancaster City Bureau of Fire