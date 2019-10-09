The people of Pennsylvania and the 11th Congressional District proudly sent Donald Trump to the White House in 2016. Instead of honoring the will of the people, the Democrats in Congress have decided to play politics.
Congressman Lloyd Smucker is right — it is a slap in the face of the people in the 11th Congressional District. We expect Congress to do its job, but instead the Democrats hijacked the agenda and are now only focused on removing the president.
We the people sent a message in 2016 when we elected President Donald Trump and Congressman Smucker, but now Democratic leadership is standing in the way of progress.
The Democrats are holding American workers, farmers and families hostage so that they can cave to the radical left. Now, instead of passing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement — providing jobs and increasing trade revenue — the Democrats are focused on a witch hunt.
We’ve seen the results of their last witch hunt — millions of taxpayer dollars wasted, no collusion and no obstruction indictment.
I stand with President Trump and Congressman Smucker and urge the Democrats to work for the American people and not their own political agendas.
Bryant Glick
New Holland