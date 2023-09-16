Two new veterinarians have joined Pet Pantry of Lancaster County. Dr. Shally Gastelu will work with our veterinarian team on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and Dr. Jacob Quinn will be a regular relief veterinarian.

Everyone here is excited to have these two veterinarians join our team. Dr. Brenda Fijalkowski has been doing a wonderful job familiarizing them with our protocols and high standards for all animals in our care.

The next four months will be busy. Our biggest fundraisers and events will be taking place.

Pet Pantry is in need of foster parents, especially for our canine friends and cats. Pet Pantry will cover all costs associated with their care. A home environment is the best place for an animal until adoption. Check out our website (petpantrylc.org) to fill out an application to foster. If you feel you have a lack of experience, our staff can help guide you.

Last but not least, Pet Pantry was again voted the No. 1 place to adopt an animal in Lancaster County in the LNP | LancasterOnline Readers’ Choice Awards. Thank you, Lancaster County. Without everyone’s help, Pet Pantry wouldn’t be where it is today — thriving and growing. God bless you. And thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for printing my letters.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township