I found out Oct. 22 from the rental office of my apartment complex that my polling place has been changed. To that point, I had heard nothing from the Lancaster County Board of Elections about this and wondered what was going on.

After searching, I found an Oct. 13 LNP | LancasterOnline story with the headline “Lancaster County looks to approve 15 polling places changes ahead of election.”

My wife attempted to call the Board of Elections to obtain more information. After about 30 minutes of calling various phone numbers, she finally was able to speak to a person.

Yes, it seems the changes listed online were correct, and my wife was assured that a mailing was in the works to go out toward the end of next week, which would be today or tomorrow. This means, given the recently publicized delays in mail deliveries, voters might get this information on or after Election Day.

Common sense should have told someone that this information should have been received by voters through the mail at least 30 days prior to the election.

One might think the purpose of these late, barely publicized changes was to reduce the number of voters casting ballots in person on Election Day. Of course, the powers that run things in Lancaster County would never want to do that, would they?

David Fink

Mount Joy