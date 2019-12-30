At the Dec. 10 protest to President Donald Trump’s infantile, self-aggrandizing rally in Hershey, I attempted bridging the political divide by calmly inquiring of some of his ardent supporters what they thought of my handwritten poster. It simply asked, “Trump: Last President of the U.S.? Resist.”
Not surprisingly, they had no idea what it referred to. I explained that their hero Trump had once bragged that his fans would continue to support him even if he shot someone on Fifth Avenue. Astonishingly, without hesitation, they agreed with Trump’s assertion.
Hence my poster’s question, which came in light of others’ predictions — most notably from two of his closest associates and a very mainstream publication. First, Trump’s friend Roger Stone, a Republican strategist awaiting sentencing for lying to congressional investigators, said in August 2017 that if Congress impeached Trump, there would be “a spasm of violence ... an insurrection.”
Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, who is now in jail, said in his closing remarks to the congressional investigators in February 2019 that he feared “if (Trump) loses the the election in 2020, there will never be a peaceful transition of power.”
Then, in September, Financial Times Editor Edward Luce described a scenario in which, if Trump loses, he forces the 2020 election results into the House of Representatives, where state delegations, not the individuals, vote to certify the winner. Red states outnumber blue states. Can’t the GOP do better? My other sign: “Beware the Cult of the Personality.”
Kip Adams
Drumore Township