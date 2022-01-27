I am concerned about the language in LNP’s Jan. 22 article regarding Stephen A. Gomez’s death (“Coroner rules train-strike death suicide”).

Our words matter, and they especially matter when we are talking about mental health and suicide. The LNP article uses the phrase “committed suicide,” which dredges up an era when suicide was considered a sin and/or a crime.

In recent years, mental health professionals have preferred to use the phrase “death by suicide” or “death from suicide.” The idea is to use neutral, nonstigmatizing language when speaking of suicide, while at the same time clearly communicating the facts.

I appreciate LNP | LancasterOnline’s coverage of mental health issues, but please use language that invites people to be open about mental health concerns and seek help when needed.

Cindy Foster-Clark

Retired licensed clinical social worker

Millersville

Note: If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org , 800-273-8255.

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.