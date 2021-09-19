Democratic or Republican. Liberal or conservative. Vaccinated or unvaccinated. Black or white. Pro-life or pro-choice.

The aforementioned terms are some of the main ways that I believe big government and media have kept us all segregated and made us continue to hate.

Why do we continue to allow ourselves to be put into groups? Why do we continue to trust the people who are doing this to us?

Have we grown that fat and complacent that we cannot see that we are all Americans — that our skin color, religion or stance on medicine does not change that?

In a free country, you sometimes have to deal with things that you do not like. Freedom of speech means someone can say something you do not like or something that offends you.

Freedom of religion means that a person can worship whomever and however they feel.

In a free country, we have a choice about how to medicate ourselves and our children. I believe it is none of your business if your neighbor has AIDS or cancer, or is sick with the flu.

We are all allowed to deal with those things in our own way. The same goes for vaccines. If you want the shot, get it. If you do not want it, do not get it.

If you disagree with someone about it, that is OK. It really is. America is all about freedom of choice, not mob rule or social justice, and it is time we remember that.

Eric Zelt

Clay Township