Critical race theory is used in higher education and is very helpful in explaining the broad influence of racism. The problem is that some in Republican leadership are near-genius at using language to their advantage.

We should be talking about racial justice, voting rights, equitable justice, etc. Many Americans, including Republicans and independents, are willing to listen.

Instead, the Democrats gave us critical race theory. Now the Republicans changed the topic to the theory, not the content. The same thing happened with “defund the police.”

Slogans must grab your attention in a positive way. Don’t say “defund” if you mean “reform.” Again, the Democrats opened mouth and inserted foot.

Some years ago, the Republicans created the phrase “death tax.” It was genius on their part. It shut down any meaningful talk about the negative effects of unchecked generational wealth.

Democrats and others concerned with racial justice need to choose their words more wisely. Our words matter. Stay focused on the issue at hand — justice.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. could have thrown around academic jargon with the best of them. Instead, he spoke powerfully about the existential realities of injustice and oppression. He had a dream, not a theory, and it resonated with many people.

May those of us who pursue justice find words that lead to conversion and transformation. Learn from the theory, but leave the jargon in the classroom.

Ken Harnly

Warwick Township