The Aug. 24 letter “What about the landlords?” implies that landlords cannot get help with rent money from renters who are unable to pay during the pandemic. That is not accurate.

Landlords can apply for rental assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Renters first must fill out and submit a relatively simple application. When that is approved, then the landlord’s application, which is also relatively simple, can get approval for payment.

Renters and landlords can get more information by going to lancasterhelp.rent or by calling the Lancaster County Housing Authority and Redevelopment Authorities at 717-394-0793.

Lillian Hill

Marietta