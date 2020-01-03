This is in response to the Dec. 27 letter “Stop runaway development.” I read the letter and considered the viewpoint. However, the letter was utterly flawed in its perception of reality.
First, I happen to know the Hurst and Buckwalter families, and nothing in the letter about them is true. The letter writer states how they should give back to the community, etc. Those families have perhaps done more for their communities than the letter writer could ever dream of doing. This attack on those families was just a typical (leftist-style) attack that’s used in today’s society.
Second, I don’t appreciate the letter writer referring to the Hursts’ and Buckwalters’ land as “our” land. It’s not ours. It’s theirs to do with as they see fit.
Finally, maybe the letter writer should join his family in buying, owning or working for property instead of writing baseless letters. Then they can then do with the land as they see fit, instead of telling the Hursts and the Buckwalters what to do with their land. If you want to tell other people what to do with certain real estate, it helps to buy it first.
B.L. Nolt
East Earl Township