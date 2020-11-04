I am a millennial. I am a mother. I am a Lancastrian, born and raised. I have proudly attended and will continue to attend the peaceful Black Lives Matter protests and countless peaceful protests for environmental and human rights, justice and dignity.

I am also someone with great respect for our police and our first responders, as the difficulties of their jobs are unparalleled and come with a profound and thankless weight of responsibility.

The contradiction is not lost on me. But the internal conflict feels quintessentially “Lancaster” — where our breadth of cultural, racial, historical, environmental, faithful and political dissonance somehow defies the odds to create a rich tapestry of an enchanting and harmonic symphony.

It turns out I am in deep, deep love with our complex community and its people. It is a hidden gem and one of the greatest places on Earth. I am, admittedly, frightened about how things will continue to unfold post-election. It feels both ridiculous to write and simultaneously ridiculous to not acknowledge.

But, between the meaningful conversations shared, the thoughtful and passionate letters to the editor, the stunning diversity of our community and the ways we continue to show up for one another, I just know to my bones that Lancaster will weather whatever comes. Because there is something sacred about this place. There is something positive and powerful here, and it lives in and around all of us.

It may be a struggle and, although we are not perfect, Lancaster: We’ve. Got. This.

Emily Fritz

Lancaster