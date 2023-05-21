A wise old man named Thomas Sowell once said, “What exactly is your fair share of what someone else has worked for?” Ask the voters of Lancaster city, who this primary Election Day voted to form a committee to study a home rule charter. If enacted, the main provision of such a charter would be to “reimagine” finding revenue to offset our high city property taxes with an alternative — likely an increased earned income tax.

You’ve probably noticed lately how much liberals really love “equity.” It’s their favorite buzzword and looks great on a bumper sticker! As a proud hardworking and high-achieving conservative, who grew up in a working-class family where achievement and initiative were emphasized from a very young age, I find this word grating. What are we talking about exactly? Equity of outcome regardless of effort? When will we stop penalizing traditional American values like hard work and personal effort in favor of equity policing for those who lack the same “oomph”? The person cutting the proverbial pie will never ever satisfy everyone looking to take a slice, and eventually you run out of pie.

If the charter is passed and increased income-based taxation becomes the Lancaster law, I encourage everyone who feels the same as I to “reimagine” themselves as a resident of a nice small town somewhere nearby without all of the reasons Americans are fleeing our big liberal cities in the first place. Be careful what you wish for, Lancaster.

Stephanie Kramer

Lancaster