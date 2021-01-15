We all know by now what happened Jan. 6 and 7. First the riot at the U.S. Capitol, then Congress’ acceptance of the states’ certified results of the presidential election.

The man sitting in the White House is responsible, in my view, for the riot. But he is not the only one.

The man sitting in the White House has repeatedly called Republicans who do not agree with him “RINOs” — Republicans in name only.

On CNN, Chris Cuomo has a name for the followers of the man sitting in the White House: Trumpublicans.

I believe that our own representative to Congress, Lloyd Smucker, is neither one of these. Rather, I believe he is both of them combined.

The Republican Party, the party of Abraham Lincoln, today does not resemble anything Lincoln stood for. Therefore, by voting not to accept Pennsylvania’s electoral votes and speaking out against them, Smucker is a true Trumpublican. I guess all of the 11th Congressional District votes did not count — Democratic or Republican.

So if Smucker is now and has always been a Trumpublican, he is also a RINO. I don’t believe he cares about his constituents. He is only looking out for his boss and himself.

One more thing, Rep. Smucker. I hope the Republicans of the 11th Congressional District don’t have short memories and remember what you did to all of us come 2022. Better yet, you could save us all the trouble and just resign.

You truly don’t have Lancaster County values.

Gus Gianopoulos

East Hempfield Township