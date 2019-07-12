A post on the “Friends of Rocky Springs Amusement Park” Facebook page reads: “Carousel lovers should take a trip to Knoebels Park in Elysburg, PA. Small museum of carousel horses there.” A response from a member to that post reads: “All while the Rocky horses deteriorate in storage.”
It is not just the “Rocky horses” that are in storage. In addition to the 33 horses, there are 15 menagerie animals. Also in storage are the 1901 Gavioli band organ, the ring game machine and Gustav Dentzel’s jester head crown.
A video of the animals in storage was aired on WGAL-TV in 2012. It can be seen on YouTube with the heading “Lancaster carousel years for being operational.”
Another video available on YouTube shows the carousel at Dollywood, prior to being brought to Lancaster. On this video, “Rocky Springs Carousel 1,” you can see the carousel in operation and hear the mellow sounds of the band organ.
The three truck trailers carrying the carousel with its animals arrived in downtown Lancaster on Oct. 17, 1999. This year marks its 20th year as Lancaster’s hidden treasure.
Eileen Gregg
Lancaster