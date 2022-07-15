One trait common to most indefensible ideologies is that they must do everything in their power to suppress alternative viewpoints. If people are allowed to hear opposing viewpoints, they may see the faulty ideology for the irrational hatred that it is.

In the antebellum South, those who distributed abolitionist writings risked their lives in doing so. In 1933, the Nazi party in Germany started its book burnings. In the Soviet Union, possessing or sharing unapproved writings could land you in the gulag, or worse. In Mao Zedong’s China during the Cultural Revolution, you could be executed for repeating western ideas, and in North Korea it’s still a capital offense to receive or disseminate media from South Korea or the West.

Essentially, these ideologies couldn’t survive an open discussion of alternative ideas, so the alternative ideas had to be squelched.

Now we have Lancaster Stands Up doing what I view as the same thing, in shutting down the movie “Return of the American Patriot.” Through some ludicrous claim of feeling endangered, it got Penn Cinema to cancel its contract to screen it. Then Lancaster Stands Up did the same with the alternate venue that was secured.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone. In my view, it’s just another in the long history of indefensible ideologies trying to censor opposing viewpoints. In a sense, I can see how Lancaster Stands Up would feel threatened: Allowing people access to opposing viewpoints would reveal them for what they are, so they must try to control what people are allowed to see.

Thomas Amlie

West Hempfield Township