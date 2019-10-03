Lancaster city’s roadways are a zephyr compared to other cities. I read with delighted optimism about more bicycle ways in and through Lancaster city, per the Sept. 26 LNP editorial (“Fix the roads”), which states how vehicular traffic is not as pleasant as residents and travelers would wish.
Let me say, I have been commuting to Lancaster for several months now, residing across the river in York. Your Lancaster roads are better flowing, have more ease of direction-finding, are more user-friendly and are not as rough as many of York’s streets are currently.
It used to be that one would need to trek to Baltimore to find such harsh road surface conditions. But living and traversing around York proper, I believe Baltimore has lost this distinction. York tests one’s mettle.
I laud the Lancaster region for constantly improving itself. For the past 50 years, it has been ahead of York, and it surely is today. Improvement without disruption is not constructive construction.
I wish to tell Lancastrians how pleasant the city’s roadways are compared to other regional cities. The more I see of Lancaster, the more I like. Keep up the good work, Lancaster!
Terrence Downs
York