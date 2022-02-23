Who in Lancaster County is aware of our connection with Donetsk, Ukraine? Perhaps you may remember attending one of performances of “The Nutcracker” that have been held at the High Fine Arts Center at Lancaster Mennonite School? Perhaps you had a child who danced in the performances each year on stage with the professional dancers from the Donetsk State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, or perhaps you hosted some of the dancers in your home.

Their war began in late 2013, starting as public protests, during the time the dancers from Donetsk were on their performance tour. They have been living with war in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine since then, and we no longer know if we will be able to share the stage or share our homes with our friends from Ukraine in the future.

Are you aware that we had a Russian propagandist living here in Lancaster County? LNP | LancasterOnline has chronicled the events that occurred as a result of Charles Bausman’s actions. Not only did Bausman propagate Putin’s messages to divide us, but he also brought hate messages and gatherings of white supremacists to our county.

Whether you want to acknowledge it, we are all global citizens. Think beyond your political party. Begin to listen to what is happening in your community. Open your hearts and have some empathy for our fellow human beings around this world that we share.

Blair Curtis

East Hempfield Township