It was recently announced that the Lancaster County Swimming Pool will not be opened this summer because of the lack of lifeguards.

In August 1963, I was interviewed as one of the protesters who marched around the Rocky Springs pool. It and the other county pools (except for the YMCA and YWCA) used strategies to prevent Blacks from swimming. Unlike Mississippi or Alabama, where there were signs stating “Whites Only,” here in Lancaster County, one had to sign up for membership to swim.

That issue was never resolved, but was instead sidestepped by first having Lancaster city plan to build a public pool and then having the county commissioners build a highly touted pool in Lancaster County Central Park. That pool is a regular mecca for youth from the Southeast section of the city who want to enjoy it during our increasingly hotter summers.

Now that pleasure is denied them.

In 1963, it was a matter of creating access for Black children; now there are children of all racial backgrounds who are denied recreation because someone could not think outside the box.

Major League Baseball teams have minor league teams, on which future talent is developed. Here in Lancaster we have the Red Cross, YWCA Lancaster, YMCA of the Roses, Millersville University, Franklin & Marshall College and Elizabethtown College as potential training locations.

I don’t think personnel decisions for the summer should be made in the spring. Why didn’t someone in charge think to develop a program to train lifeguards for this vital area of recreation?

Leroy Hopkins Jr.

Lancaster Township

Editor’s note: Lancaster County officials said Tuesday morning that they will repost job openings for Lancaster County Swimming Pool lifeguards and renew efforts to recruit candidates in order to open the pool for this summer.