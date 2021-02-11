Word of Joseph T. Dougherty’s death on Jan. 22 comes as a blow to those who knew and loved him. Joe was a true worker-scholar who was deeply spiritual and well-read, with an abiding curiosity about the meaning of life and the frailty of human existence. Modest but driven, Joe set the good example for his family and a legion of disciples throughout the greater Lancaster community.

As the founder of Lancaster’s Catholic Worker House, Joe practiced his faith by extending hospitality to those in need. He befriended the homeless and hungry, and he had a keen sense of how the Beatitudes should inform everyday life and labors. Joe knew firsthand the rough and tumble of the human condition, and he appreciated small gestures of kindness and compassion. Among the lessons he embraced, Joe took to heart Dorothy Day’s admonition to “just do a little something” to ease the burdens of others. He was a true friend and will be missed.

Traci and Dennis Downey

Manheim Township