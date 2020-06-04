With regard to LNP | LancasterOnline’s online headline, “Lancaster officials say group of armed, white men infiltrated protests, instigated violence Sunday,” I do not doubt the veracity of this statement.

But I also would like to share a first-person account of police aggression not incited by infiltrators. At around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, I stood at the corner of Prince and Chestnut streets. Several city police officers stood in front of a group of protesters. Not one protester was physically violent.

The police asked us to move back, and we couldn’t, because of the crowd of people. A police officer grabbed a young woman standing peacefully (captured in a photo printed in LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday) and then two additional officers tackled a young man behind us.

It became chaotic when the police pepper-sprayed the crowd. I was part of a group of Lancaster residents chanting and protesting. The use of the pepper spray was an extreme reaction and aggressive.

I write this to remind you that our police are, in my view, using unjustified force against our community. We have known that for a long time. Unarmed black and brown neighbors have been shot and had Tasers used on them in public shows of extreme force. The past few days are no exception.

Please don’t rely on one narrative about what is happening in our streets right now. This narrative risks letting our police force off the hook for violent actions.

Stephanie McNulty

Lancaster