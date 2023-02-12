The recent inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis marks a critical moment for both the state of Pennsylvania and Lancaster County. Not only did Shapiro and Davis choose to celebrate part of their special day in our backyard at Rock Lititz, but Davis is the first Black man in the state’s history to hold his position.

Regardless of your political affiliation or ideology, Davis’ historic win is a powerful symbol, and it is particularly important because communities of color have been historically marginalized and underrepresented in our state’s politics.

The new administration’s bold and ambitious agenda includes fixing Pennsylvania’s racist education funding system (which a Commonwealth Court judge declared unconstitutional last week), creating jobs while supporting unions and expanding health care, including access to abortion. The administration also aims to increase funding for environmental conservation, raise the minimum wage and protect LGBTQ residents from discrimination.

Moreover, we celebrate because working class communities across the state joined forces to defeat right-wing insurrectionists at the polls, sending a clear message that hate and bigotry have no home in Pennsylvania. The celebration at Rock Lititz was joined by thousands of supporters and a few notable Pennsylvanians on stage: Wiz Khalifa, Meek Mill, Smokey Robinson and the quintet Mt. Joy.

We must build on this momentum. Pennsylvania has a primary election and general election every year, and municipal races are fast approaching. We have a chance to elect new city council members, school board directors and judges. We must all do our part to ensure that those seats are filled with experienced and qualified leaders of integrity, vision and trust. Lancaster County deserves it.

Ricardo Almodovar

Manheim