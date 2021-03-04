I try to be an informed citizen. I joined the recent virtual town hall meeting on the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force updates hosted by state Sen. Ryan Aument. My question wasn’t fielded.

I have watched the local and state COVID-19 updates, and Lancaster County news appears to be scattered and very limited. Therefore, I found it really disappointing to find out that local groups have been working on the COVID-19 response since last spring and that the Pennsylvania task force has only been in existence for a couple of weeks.

The results of these groups, in my view, are that information is haphazard, incorrect or just darn confusing or totally absent.

Lancaster County has a large senior population. Without a Lancaster County health department, many of these citizens seem to have been left behind or left out. Some retirement communities received vaccines, while others didn’t. Just luck of the draw. And some communities had their residents sign up for vaccines, only to walk back their plans. I personally have waited on hold for an hour to sign up my parents.

I just wonder if we really saved anything by not having a local health department to coordinate information from the state. I think we all have paid for this lack of foresight. Another health outbreak in the future is a sure thing. Our world is more populated and we travel everywhere. We need to fix this.

Maybe we should demand more from the people who represent us or work for us. How about having a Lancaster County health department?

Janet Clarke

West Hempfield Township