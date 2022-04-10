As a registered nurse who has worked in emergency room, school and homeless shelter settings, I have seen firsthand how the cumulative negative effects of poor nutrition can impact our physical, mental and emotional health.

A diet rich in whole foods with minimal sugar, processing and animal products is linked to better health outcomes, including mental wellness. But access to healthy foods is not universally appreciated.

Here are some facts to consider:

— Lancaster County is home to about 5,600 farm families who provide fresh, local, nutritious food for our community.

— Between 80 billion and 110 billion pounds of food are wasted in America every year, according to various estimates.

— The poverty rate in Lancaster city is about 26%, which is double the statewide poverty rate.

I propose that we, collectively — nonprofit and government agencies, food banks, shelters and hospital systems — allocate available resources to partner with the Society of St. Andrew, the largest gleaning network in the United States, and invite its presence into Lancaster County.

Gleaning, the gathering of harvest leftovers and other unused food, is a proven method that can help provide nutritious produce to areas in our community that struggle to afford or access healthy foods. Lancaster County should commit to making a gleaning initiative successful for the health of our families and community, both now and for years to come.

Hannah Hair

West Lampeter Township