How can we Lancaster County residents react with anything less than horror, anger and deep sadness to the news that a group of white supremacists met in our midst (“Hidden in plain sight,” Oct. 31 Sunday LNP)?

To the fact that they vowed to uphold a “white majority forever” and spewed hatred of Jews, people of color and immigrants?

Aren’t we a community that prides itself on how many immigrants we accept and resettle?

The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board is right to ask why our political leaders haven’t roundly condemned this (“Denounce hatred,” Nov. 14 editorial). Why haven’t we also heard from more educators, business leaders, civic leaders and members of the faith community? And, most importantly, from all of the rest of us?

Marolyn Shirk Davenport

Manheim Township