I am scratching my head trying to figure out how Lancaster Mennonite School’s $8 million endowment is considered “significant” enough to define the school as wealthy and shame it into rejecting a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan. (Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tweeted last month that “some private schools with significant endowments” should return Payment Protection Program loans, LNP | LancasterOnline reported June 17.)

Even assuming no endowment restrictions and a safe 4% withdrawal rate, the school would only receive $320,000 annually toward a $12 million operating budget. That amount hardly pushes the school into the “rich” category.

Merv Hess

Manor Township