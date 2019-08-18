The past few weeks, the nation has focused on the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton and stopping more massacres. Those tragedies are big and serious, but here in Lancaster, regular, everyday gun violence that doesn’t qualify as a “mass shooting” hurts people like me.
I was with some friends when a shooting on Shippen Street injured two people within a block of where I was seated. People screamed, sirens blared and police swarmed the scene. What if I had run out to the bodega at the wrong time? What if I ran out to greet a friend? Or had just gotten tired sooner and started walking home?
This violence in our community causes trauma that will never leave. Both the shooter and the victims will live with trauma. Everyone in that home with me felt trauma. Neighbors in the houses on the block or who own businesses felt trauma. The following day, I stayed home fending off panic attacks and jumping every time a car backfired.
Lancaster has a gun problem. It’s not caused by video games, and it’s not caused by mental illness. It’s caused by guns. It’s caused by people using guns to cause fear and force everyone around them to bend to whatever they want.
We need to strengthen our gun laws to keep guns out of the hands of people with a history of or propensity for violence. And we need a justice system that puts healing ahead of causing more trauma.
Kearasten Jordan
Lancaster