I have been eating breakfast at the Rohrerstown Diner, 2211 Marietta Ave., for the past year. I usually eat there two to three times a week. They have excellent prices, excellent food, excellent cooks and the best homemade soups. They have the best waitresses you’ll ever want to meet; they’re so friendly and personable.

If you have never eaten there, you must go and see for yourself what I am talking about. It is the best-kept secret in Lancaster County. You won’t go away disappointed

Jeffrey G. Butch

U.S. Marine Corps veteran

East Hempfield Township