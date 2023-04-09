This is in regard to the social media post by the Republican Committee of Lancaster County that attacks Lancaster County Judge Karen Maisano by calling her “A Democrat in Wolf’s Clothing.”

These Republicans are upset that several prominent, smart Democrats want a qualified judge on the bench.

Maisano was qualified when both Republican state senators from Lancaster County nominated her for an open seat on the bench last summer. We need qualified judges on the bench — not party favorites who are not qualified. I urge all voters to reelect Maisano to the bench for a full term.

John Moore

Manheim Township