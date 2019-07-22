A whimsical letter (“How about pinochle results?” July 10) questioned why LNP published weekly bridge results and asked (with tongue in cheek), why not do the same for pinochle players?
The American Contract Bridge League is a national organization with 180,000 members whose sanctioned games are the “major league” of bridge.
The league sanctions local club games at Maple Grove. Money isn’t involved, which is about the only difference with Major League Baseball. The games are the “regular season’’ so the bridge results LNP prints are the same as printing regular season baseball standings.
The league runs sectional and regional tournaments (akin to baseball’s playoffs) and a national tournament (baseball’s World Series). Lancaster was honored to host the national tournament three times.
There is no “luck of the cards” because the hands and East/West pairs are rotated. Thus, North/South pairs are compared to how other North/South pairs played the identical (duplicated) hands; ditto for East/West pairs.
The open game at Maple Grove is frequented by many skillful players, including 29 Life Masters, 19 Silver Life Masters, 13 Gold Life Masters, five Diamond Life Masters, three Emerald Life Masters and even one Platinum Life Master (10,000 masterpoints — the highest possible rank).
Anyone interested in joining should contact John Klinger at Maple Grove any weekday (except Tuesday) around noon. He will teach the fundamentals to new players. Even though it’s lots of fun and helps ward off Alzheimer’s, duplicate bridge is highly addictive with no known cure.
Robert Larkin
Lancaster Township